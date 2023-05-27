Regian Eersel shows his mean streak in KO win over Anthony Njokuani

Regian Eersel displayed what happens when he gets made by knocking out Anthony Njokuani.

In February 2019, Eersel was looking to continue building momentum after a unanimous decision win in his promotional debut. ‘The Immortal’ was matched up against Njokuani, and things didn’t start as planned for the Suriname-born fighter.

After being dumped and knocked off balance, Eersel bounced back with a second-round knockout, leading to a lightweight kickboxing world title shot. ONE Championship recently re-posted the highlights of the fight against Njokuani, with the caption saying:

“Better stay on "The Immortal's" good side 😳 Can the two-sport king defend his ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title against Dmitry Menshikov on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? @koolhydraat”

Since joining ONE Championship, Regian Eersel has established a 9-0 record between Muay Thai and kickboxing. After winning seven kickboxing bouts, Eersel won back-to-back Muay Thai bouts against Sinsamut Klinmee to become the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion. He now looks for his second world title defense on June 9.

Eersel’s next opponent is promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov. The Russian fighter is a knockout artist with 19 KO/TKOs and a 27-2 overall record. Although Menshikov will be the underdog against ‘The Immortal,’ he plans to take over the division by ending his opponent’s phenomenal run.

Regian Eersel vs. Dmitry Menshikov will headline ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

