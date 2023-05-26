Regian Eersel's 3 best weapons heading into ONE Fight Night 11

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel is greatness personified.

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titleholder has not tasted defeat since 2016 and will carry his absurd 21-fight winning streak against Dmitry Menshikov on June 9.

‘The Immortal’, who's 9-0 under the ONE banner, will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai crown up for grabs against a promotional newcomer with a lengthy winning streak of his own in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The entire card will air live in US primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

By now, ONE fans are accustomed to the Surinamese-Dutch fighter’s amazing body of work, as he brings forth an impenetrable style of methodical chaos.

That said, here are three of Regian Eersel’s best weapons that Dmitry Menshikov must look out for at ONE Fight Night 11.

#3. Absurd length

One of the biggest problems that Eersel’s opponents have dealt with is the fact that the champion can hit them in places where they can’t hit back.

The lanky 30-year-old fighter stands at 6-foot-2 and has a ridiculous 77.56-inch wingspan and a leg reach of 44.49 inches.

Eersel makes use of that pterodactyl-like reach to his full advantage, often dictating the pace of the fight with his stiff jab from the outside.

He also mixes up his body and leg kicks well to keep his opponents at bay and those things pack a lot of power and accumulate damage over time if left unchecked.

If his opponents breach the distance, he has brutal knees at his disposal to stop them in their tracks. Plus, since this will be a Muay Thai bout, expect the Sityodtong Amsterdam product to let his wicked elbows fly.

#2. Technical precision

While Eersel won’t wow you with one-shot KO power, he often breaks his opponent with military-like precision and sheer volume.

Every strike the double champ throws is with a purpose, whether it be setting up his rhythm with jabs and teeps, or gauging the distance with overhand hooks. Once he gets a feel of his challengers’ own movement, Eersel lets his sharp hands go by way of lightning-fast combinations.

There’s a reason behind Eersel’s pattern of outstriking his opponents in their own games, as the sheer output of strikes he can unleash in a five-round battle typically overwhelms his challengers.

However, it’s also a foolish mistake to count out the Suriname-born slugger’s fight-ending power, as seen in his rematch with Sinsamut Klinmee. 'The Immortal' needed just a split second to find an opening in the Thai’s defenses, landing a brutal liver blow to retain his belt.

#1. Insane gas tank

Aside from his world-class striking skills, what makes Eersel a daunting opponent for anyone is his ability to maintain a punishing pace for the full five rounds if need be.

The Amsterdam-based fighter’s ability to throw punches in bunches is made possible by his seemingly endless gas tank.

It’s not unusual to see Eersel appear content at counterpunching for the first nine minutes, only to step on the gas once the championship rounds begin.

At a time when even the most remarkable fighters slow down from fatigue, the 30-year-old’s supreme conditioning allows him to ramp up the ante using his movement, distance management, and frighteningly accurate attacks.

Eersel loves to drown his opponents in deep waters, and we’ll see if Menshikov can weather the storm that’s coming for him at ONE Fight Night 11.

