Dmitry Menshikov "immediately agreed" to world title fight at ONE Fight Night 11

Dmitry Menshikov couldn’t have wished for a bigger debut than the one he’s about to experience at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

That evening, the Russian newcomer crosses paths with two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As one of the highest-ranked strikers in his weight class, Menshikov has built up an impressive career resume so far.

Boasting a record of 27-2 with an 11-fight win streak, the Russian has now got his sights set on one of the best fighters in the world.

Excited to get started in ONE Championship and compete against the top fighters in his weight class, Menshikov has got his wish at ONE Fight Night 11.

Looking to take one of Eersel’s titles, the lightweight Muay Thai world championship, the Russian striking dynamo knows he has a tough task ahead of him but that is exactly what he signed up for.

Many have tried and failed to dethrone ‘The Immortal’ but testing himself against the biggest and best challenges is exactly what the Russian challenger is after at this point in his career.

In an interview with the promotion, he said:

“I was offered the title bout in my debut, and I immediately agreed.”

Putting his own win streak on the line, Dmitry Menshikov will look to snap the nine-fight win streak under the ONE banner of Regian Eersel.

The entire ONE Fight Night 11 card will air live and free for North American viewers with a Prime Video subscription.

