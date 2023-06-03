Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel reveals his other job besides fighting 

Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel revealed that he still holds a day job, operating as a cook for a daycare.

As one of the promotion’s most-elite fighters, ‘The Immortal’ makes a very comfortable living as a professional fighter, but the Surinamese standout believes it’s always important to have a plan B in place. Speaking with Sensei Sam on YouTube, Eersel shared details on his second gig.

“I still work. I work only one day a week. I’m a cook for a daycare,” Eersel said. “So I cook for the children at a daycare.”

Regian Eersel confirmed that he makes very good money as a professional athlete, but by putting his physical well-being on the line every time he steps inside the Circle, the 60-win veteran feels more comfortable having something he can fall back in the event of an unexpected setback.

“Yeah, it’s like socializing, having a plan B, you know. I earn good money [as an athlete], but if I break my leg, then you know, you never know what’s going to happen,” Eersel continued. I still have my work.”

‘The Immortal’ will step back into his office on Friday night when ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. Regian Eersel will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Russian standout Dmitry Menshikov.

Dmitry Menshikov enters the bout on an 11-fight win streak with 27 victories overall and an incredible 19 coming by way of knockout.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

