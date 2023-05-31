Dmitry Menshikov displays insane speed and precision in training clip

Fans are impressed by Dmitry Menshikov’s speed in a recent training video.

On June 9, Menshikov will have the opportunity of a lifetime. The Russian knockout artist is making his ONE Championship debut against the lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian Eersel. ONE posted an Instagram video of his preparations for Eersel, with the caption saying:

“Quick with it ⚡️ Will Dmitry Menshikov take the lightweight Muay Thai throne from Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? @dmitry_menshikov_”

Several fans were impressed with his speed and precision, leading to the following comments:

“Dude is training to be Bryan from Tekken with those machine gun punches. 👊”

Instagram comment

“@dmitry_menshikov_ is fast as lightning 🔥🔥🔥”

Instagram comment

“Liver shots for days”

Instagram comment

Before signing with ONE Championship, Menshikov compiled a Muay Thai/kickboxing record of 27-2, with 19 wins by knockout. The 25-year-old has fought in various high-level promotions, including Glory and RCC. He now looks to shock the world by defeating Regian Eersel.

Meanwhile, Eersel has plenty of momentum heading into his latest world title defense. After winning seven consecutive kickboxing bouts in ONE, ‘The Immortal’ focused on Muay Thai, where he became the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion against Sinsamut Klinmee. On March 17, the Suriname-born fighter defended his throne for the first time in a rematch against Sinsamut.

Regian Eersel vs. Dmitry Menshikov will headline ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world championship bouts can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes