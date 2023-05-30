Dmitry Menshikov preparing for five-round war in case KO power hits a standstill

The plan for Dmitry Menshikov will be to shock the world and knock out reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel. For the hard-hitting Russian fighter, that would certainly be the best case scenario.

However, should that game plan fail to materialize, Menshikov says he is more than well-prepared to go the full five-round championship distance and outscore Eersel on the judges’ scorecards.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Menshikov shared that he has a secret game plan to beat Eersel by decision if the need arises.

The 25-year-old Russian KO artist said:

“Yes, I have the KO power. I know how to hit and reach him, but I also have a plan for a five-round fight in case of a prolonged fight.”

Of course, that’s certainly going to be a tall order for Menshikov, as Eersel is without a doubt one of the best strikers in the game right now. Eersel not only holds the lightweight Muay Thai strap, but he’s also the longtime ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion.

‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

