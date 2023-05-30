Dmitry Menshikov vows to “deprive” Regian Eersel of both his ONE Championship world titles

ONE Championship debutant Dmitry Menshikov is coming for everything two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel has built.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on June 9, ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video will be headlined by a world title clash as reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel defends his world title against newcomer Dmitry Menshikov. Less than two weeks before their highly anticipated title fight, Menshikov revealed that taking Eersel’s Muay Thai crown is just the first step.

“I want to take the belt both in Muay Thai and kickboxing. I want to deprive him of all his titles and take them for myself. This will be a huge victory for myself, my family, and my city,” Menshikov said.

Regian Eersel also reigns as the ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion, meaning that if Dmitry Menshikov is successful in stripping ‘The Immortal’ of his Muay Thai title, he will likely secure an opportunity to take the kickboxing belt, not to mention handing Eersel his first defeat under the ONE Championship banner.

Of course, all that will be much easier said than done as Regian Eersel has established himself as one of the greatest strikers in all of combat sports. Over the last five years, nobody has been able to solve the puzzle that he presents across two different combat sports.

Will ‘The Immortal’ make it 10 in a row inside the Circle or will he succumb to the power of a bonafide Russian knockout artist?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9

