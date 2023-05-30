Regian Eersel reveals his edge over formidable challenger Dmitry Menshikov

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel sees a number of advantages going his way in his next title defense and is looking to capitalize on them.

‘The Immortal’ is set to defend his world title on June 9 in the headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. In Bangkok, he'll face Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov.

Heading to the title showdown, Surinamese champion Eersel revealed some of the things, including his length, that should serve him in good stead at ONE Fight Night 11.

Regian Eersel shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“My advantage is my length, I’m a little bit taller than him. I think also my experience with the 4-ounce gloves and my Muay Thai experience.”

Regian Eersel, who is also the ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion, successfully retained the Muay Thai gold for the first time in March. He beat Thai challenger Sinsimut Klinmee by knockout (body shot) in the fourth round of their title clash.

Incidentally, ‘The Immortal’ won the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title over Klinmee last October by split decision.

Dmitry Menshikov, for his part, will be setting foot on the global stage for the first time, carrying with him an 11-fight winning streak. He is out to make it a ONE Championship debut to remember by shooting his way straight to the top of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai division.

ONE Fight Night 11 is the sixth Amazon show for the year of ONE Championship which will be held at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

