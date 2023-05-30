Regian Eersel admits he’s still getting used to fighting in 4-ounce gloves

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel has dominated the striking arts scene, exuding greatness while seamlessly transitioning between kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Despite his rousing success in both disciplines, ‘The Immortal’ admits he’s more of a natural kickboxer, and is still getting used to the intricacies of “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

Born in Suriname but raised in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the 30-year-old was honed in the Dutch style of kickboxing in the unforgiving European circuit.

Furthermore, ONE Championship has also added a unique twist to its Muay Thai divisions, employing the use of 4-ounce gloves used in MMA, rather than the traditional boxing gloves that Thai fighters use.

Eersel shared in an exclusive interview with the Singapore-based promotion:

“You know, getting used to the feeling from the 4-ounce gloves. I hope it will come out also in the ring on June 9.”

At ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video next month, the unbeaten double champ will look to defend his lightweight Muay Thai crown for the second time against knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov.

Eersel, of course, has gone 9-0 under the ONE banner, with seven of those wins contested under kickboxing rules.

His utter dominance was rewarded by the promotion, allowing him to become the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world titleholder last year.

As expected, The Sityodtong Amsterdam product struggled a bit in 4-ounce gloves against Thai destroyer Sinsamut Klinmee in their first encounter at ONE on Prime Video 3, but still pulled through for the razor-close win.

‘The Immortal’ left no room for doubt in the rematch at ONE Friday Fights 9 last March, sending Sinsamut to oblivion with a crushing liver blow.

With two Muay Thai bouts in the Circle now under his belt, we can expect an even more lethal version of Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 11.

Fans in North America with an active Prime Video subscription can watch Eersel vs Menshikov free of charge on June 9, emanating from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

