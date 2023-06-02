Regian Eersel’s inspiring message to the younger generation: “Choose wisely and believe in yourself”

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of The Netherlands is at the top of the martial arts food chain. The success he’s experienced over his young career stems from countless hours of hard work in the gym, honing his skills.

But the 30-year-old two-sport ONE world champion believes it’s not just the amount of sweat and tears he’s invested in perfecting his craft that has brought him fortune, but also making the right decisions in his life.

In a recent guest appearance on YouTube channel, Sensai Sam, Eersel sent a message to the younger generation looking to follow in his footsteps.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“Life is about choices, you have to choose wisely. One choice is enough to ruin your life or to get on a better track. Choose wisely and believe in yourself.”

Without a doubt, Eersel serves as an inspiration for the youth growing up, and he can keep inspiring people by being a role model in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Two-sport ONE world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line against ONE Championship newcomer, hard-hitting Russian Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream live to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

