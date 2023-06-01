Regian Eersel says Muay Thai transition is going according to plan: “I’m feeling more comfortable”

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel is growing more comfortable in four-ounce gloves, much to the dismay of his opponents.

The 30-year-old Dutch-Surinamese superstar holds both the 170-pound Muay Thai and kickboxing belts in ONE Championship but is a relative newbie in ‘the art of eight limbs’, having only competed in Muay Thai twice before.

When he steps back into the circle for his next world title defense, it will mark just his third time donning the four-ounce gloves.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Eersel talked about how he’s grown fond of fighting in Muay Thai.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“It will be like my [third] fight with the four-ounce gloves. I got now like two training camps right after each other. This is my third training camp. So I’m feeling more comfortable.”

Eersel will look to establish his dominance against a dangerous foe the next time he puts the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

Two-sport ONE world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel puts his lightweight Muay Thai gold up for grabs against Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video as it happens in real time.

Poll : 0 votes