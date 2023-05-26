Regian Eersel stresses the importance of training cardio in camp: “I don’t want to get tired”

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel has always taken pride in being a fighter who can go for miles. It is something he works on every time through his cardio training.

It is the same mindset he has as he prepares for his next title defense at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Surinamese Regian Eersel will defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against Russian Dmitry Menshikov. It will be the second defense of ‘The Immortal’ of the belt he won last October in addition to the lightweight kickboxing gold he already held.

In an interview with Sensai Sam, the Sityodtong Amsterdam standout shared that stamina and durability are among the facets that make him stand out as a fighter and he intends to keep it that way. Eersel said:

“Another factor is my conditioning. When I train for a fight, I train for my cardio because I don’t want to get tired inside the ring, you know.”

Check out the interview below:

Regian Eersel first successfully defended the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title back in March over Thai Sinsamut Klinmee, the same opponent he defeated for the inaugural title last October.

While their first encounter was decided by split decision, in the rematch, ‘The Immortal’ made sure not to leave any doubt by knocking out Sinsamut in the fourth round of their title showdown with a powerful body shot.

He is now looking to retain his title against Dmitry Menshikov, a heavy-handed Russian striker who is making his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 11.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

