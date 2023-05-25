Regian Eersel reveals thoughts about crossing to MMA did spring into his mind

Through his incredible run in ONE Championship, Regian Eersel has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

During his streak of nine consecutive wins under the ONE banner, the Amsterdam-based athlete has achieved the incredible feat of becoming a simultaneous two-sport world champion.

Holding both the lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships, ‘The Immortal’ has been unstoppable thus far inside the circle, leading fans to speculate that he should give a thought about transitioning to MMA.

With the option to compete in other disciplines at the world’s largest martial arts organization, MMA is certainly a viable option for the man known to many as ‘The Immortal’.

And should he transition, there’s every reason to believe that he can find similar success in the all-encompassing sport.

In an interview with Sensai Sam on YouTube ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 11, Regian Eersel spoke about the benefits and drawbacks that come to mind when he thinks of competing in MMA at this stage in his career:

“I had it in my mind. I’ve also trained it, but also now, I’m thinking like, it’s going so well with kickboxing and Muay Thai. And for me, my true love is with the stand-up fighting.”

Watch the full interview below:

Eersel defends his lightweight Muay Thai world title against Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9. The entire card will be available live and for free for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

