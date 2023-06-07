Regian Eersel reveals the moment he knew it was over in Sinsamut rematch

Regian Eersel could see the exact moment that the desire to fight was no longer present in his last opponent.

Eersel, the promotion’s reigning two-sport ONE world champion, is set to re-enter the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night for a Muay Thai clash with Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ring, the Surinamese standout spoke with Sensei Sam on YouTube, looking back at his last appearance inside the iconic venue.

‘The Immortal’ put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Fight 9 in March, five months removed from their last meeting that saw Eersel win via split decision.

This time, things would end much more decisively as a devastating body blow took the fight out of Klinmee in the fourth round.

“You saw, with just one shot. I thought after the one shot he would get up,” Eersel said while discussing the critically-acclaimed rematch. “That was my thought, but he turned around like a baby, you know. And I’m like okay, [then] I knew it was over.”

Winner of 21 straight fights, Regian Eersel will attempt to keep his historic undefeated streak alive against ONE Championship newcomer Dmitry Menshikov. Making his debut, Menshikov will immediately step into the main event spot having earned 27 career wins with 19 coming by way of knockout.

Like his opponent, Dmitry Menshikov will enter the bout riding an impressive win streak, dispatching his last 11 opponents. If he can make it 12 in a row, the budding Russian star will leave The Land of Smiles with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

