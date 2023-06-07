Dmitry Menshikov shares his main goal against Regian Eersel: “I want to prove to the world that I’m the best”

Dmitry Menshikov has a big ambition when he steps onto the global stage of ONE Championship for the first time this Friday, June 9.

The Russian slugger contests for Regian Eersel's lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11, one win away from achieving his lifelong ambition of tasting success on an international platform.

Hailing from Prokopyevsk, a city with a population of approximately 200,000, the Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai affiliate is ready to make a name for himself and the people that have supported him from the early days of his career.

Plenty of martial arts stars – Alexey Kunchenko and Artem Vakhitov, to name a few – have already come out from his place of birth, but none have received the honor of competing for the biggest martial arts prize.

As a result, Dmitry Menshikov is not taking things lightly ahead of his promotional bow inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 25-year-old had this to say:

“The city of Prokopyevsk is the city of champions, and I want to prove to the world that I’m the best.”

While he’s fired up to prove he is the best in his weight class, Dmitry Menshikov knows that title is currently in the hands of lightweight Muay Thai king Eersel. However, should he overcome the two-sport world champion this week, he could enjoy a reign at the top and accomplish his lifelong ambition.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership can watch Dmitry Menshikov and Eersel’s main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free this Friday, June 9.

