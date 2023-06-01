Dmitry Menshikov pledges to dethrone Regian Eersel off Muay Thai and kickboxing gold

At ONE Fight Night 11, Dmitry Menshikov is stepping inside the ring to try and shake up the lightweight Muay Thai division.

On June 9, the Russian is set to debut at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to face the divisional world champion, Regian Eersel.

With a huge opportunity, Menshikov knows what's at stake for him here.

If he is able to deny Eersel a tenth consecutive win under the ONE banner and a second defense of his Muay Thai world championship, it could go on to be one of the most impressive debuts the promotion has ever seen.

After a successful stint across Europe, Menshikov is now ready to test himself against the best fighters in his new home.

However, becoming the lightweight Muay Thai world champion is not where his ambitions in ONE Championship end.

With his upcoming opponent being the holder of not just one but two world championships, Menshikov has his eyes on Eersel's kickboxing belt as well.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about what this fight and dream means to him and all of his supporters:

“I want to take the belt both in Muay Thai and kickboxing. This will be a huge victory for myself, my family, and my city.”

Dmitry Menshikov will challenge Regian Eersel in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9. The entire event will be live and free to watch for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

