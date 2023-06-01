Regian Eersel shares the importance of having a “plan B” as a professional fighter

Surinamese-Dutch world champion fighter Regian Eersel recognizes that a career in combat sports is unpredictable, which is why he is making sure he has something to fall back to.

The concurrent ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, 30-year-old Eersel also works as a cook in a daycare back in Amsterdam as part of his “plan B” to his fighting career.

In an interview with Sensai Sam on YouTube, the Sityodtong Amsterdam standout shared why it is important for him to keep a day job both as a fallback and a platform to balance things out.

Regian Eersel said:

“Yeah, it’s like socializing, having a plan B, you know. I earn good money [as an athlete], but if I break my leg, then you know, you never know what’s going to happen. I still have my work.”

Good thing for Regian Eersel his fighting career is doing quite well. Prior to joining ONE Championship in 2018, he won titles with different organizations. That success has continued in ONE, where he has been undefeated in nine matches so far, while also rising as a two-sport world champion along the way.

Regian Eersel is set to plunge back into action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. He will take on heavy-handed Russian Dmitry Menshikov, 25, in a lightweight Muay Thai title showdown, which will mark his second defense of the world title he won last October.

‘The Immortal’ retained his title belt in March, knocking out Thai challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in the fourth round of their championship clash. Incidentally, Klinmee was the fighter Eersel defeated for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Looking to stop the reign of Regian Eersel is Dmitry Menshikov, who is making his ONE Championship debut but is dangerous and currently the owner of an 11-fight winning streak.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

