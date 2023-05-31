Regian Eersel gives candid take about challenger Dmitry Menshikov: “He is a very good fighter”

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel is in no way underestimating Russian Dmitry Menshikov in their scheduled title clash next week.

Their showdown will serve as the headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. It is available live in US primetime and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Heading into the contest, Surinamese champion Eersel said that he is expecting an all-out challenge from Dmitry Menshikov, who he describes as a good fighter packing heat.

‘The Immortal’ told ONE Championship in an interview:

“My thoughts are that he is a very good fighter. He puts a lot of pressure.”

Regian Eersel, 30, added the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title to the kickboxing gold he already held last October to become a two-sport world champion. He edged out Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee by way of split decision.

The two met in a rematch back in March, when the reigning champion successfully defended his world title by knocking out Klinmee with a devastating body shot in the fourth round.

Apart from retaining his belt, the victory also extended Regian Eersel’s winning streak in ONE to nine straight, something he wants to add on to at ONE Fight Night 11.

25-year-old Dmitry Menshikov, meanwhile, is making his promotional debut after establishing a name in the European circuit with his team at Empire Club/Kuzbass Muay Thai.

He enters ONE Championship riding an 11-fight winning streak, which he is banking on to shoot his way to the summit of the lightweight Muay Thai division.

Poll : 0 votes