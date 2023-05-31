Regian Eersel looks forward to the challenge of defending two world titles

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel is more than ready to defend both of his titles for as long as possible.

Eersel spent more than four years dominating the world of kickboxing en route to a 7-0 record under the ONE Championship banner and capturing the lightweight kickboxing world title in the process. Last year, ‘The Immortal’ turned his attention to the art of eight limbs in an attempt to make history by becoming one of the few athletes to carry two titles in two different sports simultaneously.

He did exactly that at ONE on Prime Video 3, defeating Sinsamut Klinmee to capture the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship. The Surinamese standout has already defended the world title once, scoring a highlight-reel knockout against Sinsamut in their ONE Friday Fights 9 rematch.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Regian Eersel welcomed the challenge of defending both of his titles.

“For me, it doesn’t matter if it is Muay Thai or kickboxing, or both... Both sports are a challenge for me because I’m the champion.”

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, he will attempt to defend his Muay Thai crown once again as he is set to square off with Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov. With an 11-fight win streak and 27 career wins, 19 by way of knockout, Menshikov will present Eersel with perhaps the biggest challenge of his career thus far.

Will ‘The Immortal’ continue to reign supreme over two sports or will Dmitry Menshikov shock the work in his promotional debut and walk out of the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with 26 pounds of gold strapped around his waist?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

