Regian Eersel says it’s important for him to hold on to his two world titles

ONE Championship has had its fair share of double-world champions, but few have been as dominant as Regian Eersel.

The Surinamese superstar holds both the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles and has since defended the two belts a combined five times.

He’s set for another world title defense of the lightweight Muay Thai belt when he takes on Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The June 9 card goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be the second time that Eersel stakes the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the storied stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Immortal’ noted just how important it is for his legacy to hold on to his two world titles for as long as he can.

Eersel said:

“It’s important for me and it’s a challenge for me to defend them both.”

Eersel first captured the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship when he beat Dutch legend Nieky Holzken for the inaugural strap at ONE: Enter the Dragon in May 2019.

He’s since defended his kickboxing gold four times against Holzken, Mustapha Haida, Islam Murtazaev, and Arian Sadikovic.

After cleaning house in the lightweight kickboxing division, Eersel found himself embroiled in a rivalry against Sinsamut Klinmee for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

That rivalry, however, proved to be a one-sided affair.

Eersel first took a close split decision win over the Thai star to become the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022.

While some observers felt that Sinsamut had as much of a case for the world title, Eersel silenced the doubters when he knocked Sinsamut out in the fourth round of their rematch at ONE Friday Fights 9.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

