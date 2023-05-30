Regian Eersel putting in extra work to match Dmitry Menshikov’s firepower

Regian Eersel knows he must stay focused on the task at hand as he aims to collect his tenth consecutive win in ONE Championship.

As a simultaneous two-sport world champion, Eersel has a big target on his back with hungry challengers climbing up the ranks with hopes and dreams of taking what is his.

With a dominant run of title defenses as the lightweight kickboxing world champion under his belt, the Surinamese-Dutch striker secured his second title last year, becoming the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai titleholder after an exciting five-round affair alongside Sinsamut Klinmee.

Earlier this year, he knocked out the Thai in their rematch to seal his first successful title defense as the lightweight Muay Thai kingpin. Next month, at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, he hopes to further solidify himself as the very best in that division against debuting Russian Dmitry Menshikov.

In an interview with the promotion, Regian Eersel spoke about his mindset ahead of his next title defense and how he keeps himself sharp and focused.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“I’m just gonna prepare for his power. And mentally, I’m just gonna prepare for a war.”

For his part, Menshikov is ready to test himself against the very best in his weight class, attempting to steal Eersel’s thunder in his first fight under the ONE banner.

But with Eersel laser-focused on defending his throne and extending his lengthy win streak, the two-sport world champion remains a heavy favorite to come out on top in this headliner clash at the mecca of Muay Thai.

North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and free on June 9.

