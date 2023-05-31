Regian Eersel looking sharp heading into ONE Fight Night 11

ONE double-world champion Regian Eersel is fired up for his next fight at ONE Fight Night 11. The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is excited to return to the ring following a stunning KO of former rival Sinsamut Klinmee this past March.

On June 9th, the dominant striker from Suriname plans to build his resume with another near-perfect world title defense. He will defend against surging Russian contender Dmitry Menshikov at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

After having such a terrific training camp, ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel feels poised and ready for violence.

Check out his latest sparring session below:

Before becoming the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian Eersel held an unbeaten run of 7-0 in kickboxing. He successfully defended the belt four times against some of the world’s deadliest strikers, including Nieky Holzken and Mustapha Haida.

Eersel’s record of 9-0 continues to improve under the Muay Thai ruleset. His fiery and successful rematch with Sinsamut marked him as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers across two disciplines, but he’s not ready to stop there.

The 30-year-old sensation will rely on his experience, conditioning, and technical prowess for his next world title defense to outmaneuver the Russian stalwart. Believing it to be another competitive fight, ‘The Immortal’ knows better than underestimating his opponent.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, Regian Eersel had the following to say about Menshikov:

“My thoughts are he is a very good fighter. He puts the pressure on a lot. He comes swinging with hooks. He has a lot of knockouts, so we’re gonna put my name to the test once again. The better my opponent, the better version of me also. Yeah, I’m excited.”

Get ready to watch another full-out war this June at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. Fans in Canada and the U.S. can watch the explosive main event live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

