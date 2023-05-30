Regian Eersel says fatherhood has had a positive impact on his life

For Regian Eersel, staying motivated in his career is absolutely paramount to his success.

After achieving a dominant title run in the lightweight kickboxing division, Eersel became a simultaneous two-sport world champion at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year.

At ONE Fight Night 11, the Sityodton Amsterdam megastar will put his newly acquired gold on the line. Attempting to gain his lightweight Muay Thai gold is Dmitry Menshikov, who is looking to pull off one of the biggest upsets on his ONE Championship debut.

The Russian hopes to dethrone the dominant king to extend his winning run and send over a warning sign to the rest of the competitors.

For his part, though, Eersel is prepping his mental and physical attributes to ensure he brings his A game in their main event showdown next month. However, staying motivated at the top of two separate sports can be tiring for some martial arts athletes. Regian Eersel feels that too.

But ahead of his second fight inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this year, ‘The Immortal’ revealed that becoming a parent has played a significant role in his mental game leading into every training camp.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Regian Eersel said:

“You’re going to think differently. That’s the only thing that has changed. It’s positive for me because you’re not alone in this world now. I have my two little ones and you live also for them.”

On June 9, he will look to utilize this newfound source of motivation to defend his world championship for a second time.

The entire ONE Fight Night 11 card will be available live and for free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes