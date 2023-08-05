What did Mahek Bukhari and Ansreen Bukhari do? Former TikToker and mother convicted of double murder

Mahek Bukhari, a former British-Pakistani TikTok creator, and her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, were found guilty of conspiring to murder two men, Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain. A three-month-long trial came to an end on Friday, August 4, at Leicester Crown Court.

The murders unfolded when Mahek Bukhari’s mother, Ansreen, was blackmailed by 21-year-old Saqib Hussain over their three-year affair.

Saqib and Ijazuddin were lured into a car park on February 11, 2022, and a confrontation followed. After that, the two men drove away but were chased at high speeds by two cars. It led to Saqib’s car getting rammed off the road and exploding into flames after hitting a tree near Leicester, England.

Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari have been convicted of murder. (Image via Twitter/@ajmaljami)

The jurors delivered their verdict on Friday after over 28 hours of deliberations. Apart from Mahek Bukhari and her mother, six other defendants were also involved in the trial. Two other defendants, Raees Jamal and Rekan Karwan, also pleaded guilty and are currently facing two counts of murder.

Sanaf Gulammustafa, Natasha Akhtar, and Ameer Jamal are facing two counts of manslaughter. Meanwhile, the jurors acquitted Mohammed Patel, another co-accused, of both manslaughter and murder charges.

Saqib Hussain made a 999 call before crashing

As per the evidence presented in court during the trial, Mahek Bukhari, 24, set up a trap for the victim, Saqib Hussain, as she invited him under false pretenses.

Police inquiries showed that Mahek's mother had decided to end her affair with Saqib, who could not accept the decision. It led to him allegedly threatening Ansreen Bukhari about disclosing their relationship to Ansreen’s husband.

Prosecutors stated that Mahek lured the 21-year-old because of his threats. Saqib also threatened Ansreen to leak their explicit videos.

On the day of the accident, Saqib made a 999 call a few minutes before the fatal crash. He pleaded for help on the call, saying that the assailants were trying to force their vehicle off the road.

"There's guys following me, they have balaclavas on…they're trying to ram me off the road. They're trying to kill me, I'm going to die…please sir, I just need help. They're hitting the back of the car, really fast…please I'm begging you. I'm going to die," the victim said.

Before the call abruptly ended, a scream was heard from the victim's side.

The families of Ijazuddin and Saqib expressed their grief and emphasized the senselessness of the conspiracy that took their loved ones away from them. Saqib Hussain's family said in a statement:

"Saqib's death has brought so much sadness, not just to his family, but to the many people that knew him. We have hope and confidence that Saqib has found eternal rest with Our Lord, and that we will get to be with him again when we pass. We also pray that no family will have to go through our experience."

Judge Timothy Spencer KC gave a warning to the defendants that they will be served their sentences, which are scheduled for September 1.