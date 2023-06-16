"Having his Kim K moment": Santea Snapchat Twitter video leaves Twitter scandalized 

A scandalous video of influencer Santea has gone viral across social media platforms. In the video that was originally uploaded on Snapchat, one could see the TikTok star in a compromising position alongside another woman. The video was quickly removed from his account however, netizens managed to screen record the same and circulate it online. Several netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the video.

saúl @saulmgna i know santea having his kim k moment i know santea having his kim k moment https://t.co/zOmKOvpaGL

In the viral Snapchat video which also made it to Twitter, Santea appears to be recording himself and another woman behind closed doors. The identity of the lady in question remains unknown. However, Holr Magazine reported that she is a well-known social media personality as well.

It remains unclear as to whether the video was uploaded online on purpose and with the woman’s consent. At the time of writing this article, Santea had not addressed the matter at hand. At one point he took to Instagram and claimed that he was getting off of social media for a year to take care of his mental health. He also added:

“My last public event will be in San Antonio this month on the 23rd. Rip Santea.”

The influencer recently claimed that he will be leaving social media (Image via Instagram)

However, the internet personality continued to promote his latest YouTube videos on his Instagram account.

Netizens react to the viral Santea video

The short clip left the internet in a frenzy. Many got into a debate as to whether the video was leaked by him on purpose or not. Some also expressed interest in watching the explicit video. A few reactions to the same read:

Sophie... @mytitsrreal woke me right tf up lol I was barely going to sleep til I seen @Santea__ snap storywoke me right tf up lol I was barely going to sleep til I seen @Santea__ snap story😳 woke me right tf up lol

bani @baninotboni @saulmgna He did that on purpose so he can get the Snapchat monetization … @saulmgna He did that on purpose so he can get the Snapchat monetization …

cancerprinxess @htxmariia @mytitsrreal @Santea__ The tan line and the bracelet makes me believe it’s pau bracelet looks like one she’s been wearing lately @mytitsrreal @Santea__ The tan line and the bracelet makes me believe it’s pau bracelet looks like one she’s been wearing lately

Who is Santea?

The 21-year-old hails from Texas and blew up on the internet for his short form content. He began posting on TikTok in October 2019. His collaborations with Emely Hernandez and Devin Caherly helped him garner a following online. He also lip synced Gotye’s Somebody That I Used To Know which made him go viral. The video has since amassed over five million views on his official TikTok account.

Along with being known on TikTok, he also has his own YouTube channel where he frequently posts videos alongside his family and friends. His most recent video is titled- I WENT OUT W SHAWTY BAE & WILLITO!!! He has amassed nearly 600K subscribers on his channel.

The youngster also has a massive following of 532,000 on Instagram.

Netizens now await for the social media personality to address the controversial video.

Poll : 0 votes