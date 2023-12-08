What did Sauce Walka do? Rapper's high-speed chase with the police results in vehicle crash

Sauce Walka, the American rapper and songwriter, was arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase going 130 MPH and crashing his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

According to HipHopDx, the Harris County Texas Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the arrest that said,

"Defendant Mondane was released from a local Hospital after evaluation, and was booked into the Harris County Joint Processing center on a charge of Felony Evading Arrest \ Detention in a vehicle."

The 33-year-old rapper is charged with evading arrest or detention by motor vehicle, watercraft, or tire deflation device. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, December 8. It is unclear if Sauce suffered any injuries.

Sauce Walka arrested after leading Houston police on high-speed chase

Albert Walker Mondane, known professionally as Sauce Walka, was born in Houston, Texas, on June 29, 1990. He began his rap career in 2007 under the name A-Walk as a member of the Houston rap group Mostheard. The rapper, however, changed his stage name to Sauce Walka in 2014 and formed a duo called Sauce Twinz with rapper Sancho Saucy the same year.

Walka is famous for his mixtapes, The Sauce Father and The Sauce Father 2. He has also made appearances on songs like Paul Wall's Swangin in the Rain and Slim Thug's Still Tippin.

On Wednesday, Sauce Walka got into a collision after a high-speed car chase with the police in Harris County, Texas. The pursuit went on for 2.2 miles after he allegedly tried to evade the police. As per FOX 26 Houston, the Harris County Texas Sheriff’s Office released a statement describing the incident, saying,

"A deputy observed him run red light off Homestead Road in north Harris County. When the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, Mondane sped away in 2021 Jeep Tracker and led him on a pursuit of 2.2 miles. He lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Deputies stated his reached a top speed of 130 mph."

Sauce Walka was released on a $15,000 bond and has a court date of December 8, 2023, as per XXL.

After the Wednesday arrest, a video was posted to Sauce Walka’s Instagram Stories in which he can be heard talking to one of his artists on the phone from jail. He addressed his fans in the call, saying,

"I wanna tell all my fans, I appreciate y'all for your care and concern. I'm good. I'm straight. I made it through a catastrophic accident. The Super Saiyan that I am, I'm still here, I'm good. I'm healthy and will continue to be wealthy."

The collision incident is not the only time that Sauce Walka has had problems with the law this year. He was reportedly arrested in Miami on drug charges, as per HipHopDx. The 33-year-old rapper was allegedly caught carrying 66 grams of marijuana inside his bag.

There were also reports of him having a bench warrant for not possessing a driver’s license. He continued the phone call, giving an update on his whereabouts, saying,

"Right now, I'm incarcerated. I should be getting out soon. I'ma drop a video for y'all, ’cause I know y'all miss me. I been working hard. So, I got some more work I'ma drop for y'all. Stay tuned."

The most recent musical project that Sauce Walka has released is Dat Boy Den in August. He also made headlines for confessing he wanted to have a rap-off with J. Cole, as per XXL.