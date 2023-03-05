Why was Sauce Walka arrested? Real name explored as rapper is held in custody

Rapper Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, was recently arrested on the morning of March 3 and a few charges were imposed against him.

He reportedly had 66 grams of marijuana in his possession. The marijuana was packed in plastic bags, which were found inside Walka's backpack. As per Daily Loud, the arrest was also because he had a bench warrant for not having a driving license.

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: Rapper Sauce Walka was arrested in Miami on Friday morning.



Sources say Sauce allegedly had 66 grams of marijuana in his backpack inside plastic bags.



He was a passenger in a car that got pulled over.



Sauce also had a bench warrant for no driver license. SLATER SCOOP: Rapper Sauce Walka was arrested in Miami on Friday morning.Sources say Sauce allegedly had 66 grams of marijuana in his backpack inside plastic bags.He was a passenger in a car that got pulled over.Sauce also had a bench warrant for no driver license. https://t.co/e1nTtDnlQk

Sauce Walka has been arrested on charges of marijuana possession

Sauce Walka was arrested on charges of possessing marijuana, which was discovered inside his backpack. He was stopped by the cops while traveling inside a car as a passenger. His bail has been set at $5,000 according to Raphouse TV.

Sauce Walka (Image via MarcelloSicEm/Twitter)

Sauce Walka and a few other members of The Sauce Factory were earlier arrested on charges linked to the YSL RICO case and were released in December 2022. Two members, Robert Thomas and Josue Rodriguez were charged with intent to supply meth and were supposed to be sentenced to life imprisonment. They would also be fined $10 million if found guilty.

Thomas was also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm, which was a device manufactured and intended to convert a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic pistol, also known as a Glock auto switch.

Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, aka Gunna, was also involved in the case. Another member, Keith Moore, was accused of heroin possession and intending to supply it.

Gunna and Young Thug were arrested in 2022 and they were charged with violation of the RICO Act and participation in criminal street gang activity. There were 26 others from Young Slime Life who were accused of similar charges and the accusations stemmed from incidents that took place between January 24, 2013, and May 8, 2022.

The RICO Act was enacted in 1970 and was initially used to eliminate Mafia and others who were involved in organized crime, but the use became more widespread in the future.

Gunna's fans reacted to Walka's arrest on social media as the latter mocked the YSL gang and Gunna two days before the arrest. FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith revealed at the time that a total of 14 men were detained.

Sauce Walka has released several mixtapes throughout his career

Born on June 29, 1990, Sauce Walka's real name is Albert Walker Mondane. The Houston, Texas native entered the music industry in 2007 and was a member of the rap group Mostheard.

Walka has released several mixtapes since 2014 and collaborated with rapper Sancho Saucy, leading to the formation of a duo called Sauce Twinz. He became popular for his mixtapes including In Sauce We Trust, Sorry 4 The Sauce, Sauce Theft Auto: Splash Andreas, Sorry 4 The Sauce 2, Don't Let The Sauce Fool U, and more.

He released three mixtapes in 2022, which included Al Rage Walka, Sauce Beach Florida, and Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3. He also released a diss song aimed at Drake in 2015, titled Wack 2 Wack.

In 2014, Sauce launched a record label called The Sauce Factory and has worked with rappers like Lil' Keke, XXXTentacion, A$AP Rocky, Maxo Kream, Slim Thug, Trinidad James, and more.

Poll : 0 votes