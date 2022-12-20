"Wasn't he just laughing about Gunna": Reason behind Sauce Walka and TSF crew's arrest as news sparks frenzy online

American rapper Sauce Walka and several other members of the TSF crew were arrested just days after rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in the YSL RICO case. The new arrests, which were reportedly made on December 15, were made on similar charges.

TSF (The Sauce Factory) is a rap group that was founded by Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, in Houston, Texas. According to attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, charges include drug trafficking, possession of a "Glock switch," and felons possessing a firearm.

Sauce Walker at a Houston press conference (Image via Getty/Unknown)

Netizens reacted to the news of the arrest by mocking the rapper and the other 14 members, claiming that he had laughed at Gunna when he was initially arrested. One user @deadsauced said:

"Wasn’t he just laughing about Gunna?"

Sauce Walka and 14 members of TSF arrested, netizens go wild

A video containing Walka roasting Gunna for snitching and pleading guilty went viral, sparking hilarious memes and reactions from fans and followers. However, just two days later, the Texas Cyclone rapper was arrested on similar charges.

On December 17, a federal grand jury returned an 11 count indictment and the hearing for the detained men is scheduled to be held on December 19 at 9 am.

The men charged with possession, Robert Thomas, 29, and Josue Rodriguez, 32, were also charged with intent to supply meth. They face life imprisonment and up to $10 million in fines, if found guilty. Keith Moore, 34, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, which can award him up to 40 years in prison.

Additionally, Thomas is also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm, which was a device manufactured and intended to convert a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic pistol, also known as a Glock auto switch. He could face up to 10 years in prison, according to officials.

A few TSF members (Image via Instagram)

While there is no detailed information about the arrests, netizens have gone wild upon hearing the news, especially after Sauce Walka was seen mocking the YSL gang and Gunna, saying he would never snitch if he got tied up in a RICO case. Many people exclaimed that karma struck him and that he deserves what he got.

The RICO act is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act that provides for extended criminal penalties and is a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization according to United States federal law.

The men detained are Anthony Ketchum, 35; Anthony Yezeno-Hopkins, 38; Brandon Milson, 32; Hassani Mills, 34; Jaylyn Pinson, 29; Josue Rodriguez, 32; Keith Moore, 34; Michael Henry, 32; Myles Smith, 23; Robert Thomas, 29; Sterling Brumant, 26; Titus Baisey, 35 and Toree White, 27, and Sauce Walka, 32, according to FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith.

