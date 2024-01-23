Where did Dwayne Johnson derive his nickname ‘The Rock’ from? Former wrestler is granted legal ownership of moniker

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as "The Rock," has officially gained legal ownership of his iconic wrestling nickname. The former wrestler and Hollywood star reached an agreement with WWE for the same. It is also worth noting that Johnson joined the board of TKO Group Holdings Inc., the sports and entertainment company overseeing WWE and UFC.

Dwayne used "The Rock" as his wrestling name and his wrestling career earned him fame in the 1990s and early 2000s. Contrary to popular belief, Johnson never held legal rights to the name until this recent development.

The agreement with WWE includes a services and merchandising deal, although specific terms remain undisclosed. The announcement sent shares of TKO Group soaring by more than 22% before the market opening.

The Rock has deep roots in Dwayne Johnson's family legacy: Know more about it

The name "The Rock" has deep roots in Johnson's family legacy. It was derived from his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, the first Black champion in WWE history alongside Tony Atlas.

Dwayne Johnson's wrestling journey began with WWE in 1996, where he became a third-generation wrestling sensation known for his rivalries with the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Triple H. He went on to win eight WWE championships and became a New York Times bestselling author with his autobiography, The Rock Says.

According to Variety, Dwayne also released a statement, in which he said:

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come."

He added:

"Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle.

Dwayne Johnson continued:

At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing."

He concluded by saying:

"I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them."

Dwayne has several businesses including the production company Seven Bucks Productions, the energy drink company ZOA Energy, the tequila brand Teremana Tequila, the apparel brand Project Rock, and involvement in the United Football League.

TKO CEO Ariel Emanuel expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson's appointment to the board of TKO Group reflects the company's commitment to strategic growth initiatives in both UFC and WWE. TKO CEO Ariel Emanuel expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, citing Johnson's track record in creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands.

As per CBS News, the CEO of TKO said in a statement:

"Dwayne brings an incredible track record of creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands, and he will play a key role in realizing our ambitions for TKO."

The news of Johnson's legal ownership of his nickname comes amid speculation about his return to WWE for a match against his cousin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If confirmed, it would mark Johnson's first WWE match in eight years.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson, TKO Group also welcomed Brad Keywell to its board of directors. Keywell, the co-founder of Groupon and founder of Uptake Technologies, brings his extensive experience in building and leading successful companies to strengthen TKO's strategic initiatives further.