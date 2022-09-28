What did Anthony John Graziano do? California fugitive and teen daughter killed during police shootout

On September 27, suspected murderer Anthony John Graziano and his daughter Savannah died after a car chase and gun battle with San Bernardino officers in Hesperia, California.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano became a fugitive after he allegedly murdered his wife on Monday, September 26, in Fontana, California.

The Press Telegram reported that according to Fontana Sergeant Christian Surgent, authorities have not yet determined why Anthony John Graziano may have killed his wife.

After killing his wife, Graziano reportedly kept evading California authorities with his 15-year-old daughter in tow.

Following the shoot-out on Tuesday, Anthony was declared dead at the scene. His daughter was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries soon after.

The allegations against Anthony John Graziano

According to the Independent, Graziano became the primary suspect in the murder of his estranged wife after eyewitnesses at the scene reported that a man exited his car before firing multiple times at the woman.

On September 26, Fontana authorities reported that Anthony John Graziano was wanted in the murder of his wife and the kidnapping of his daughter. At the time, they believed that she was forced to accompany the suspect while he was on the run from authorities.

Subsequently, an Amber Alert was issued, which was deactivated after both Anthony and Savannah were declared dead.

Later, in an official statement, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office announced that Savannah Graziano was no longer a kidnapping victim, as evidence indicated that she may have willingly accompanied her father.

The events that led to the shoot-out between Graziano and San Bernardino authorities

The New York Post reported that on September 27, a bystander alerted the police after spotting Anthony John Graziano and his daughter in a white Nissan in Barstow.

Authorities responded to the scene, prompting a car chase in which gunfire was exchanged.

In a press release, Sheriff Shannon Dicus told reporters that after her death, Savannah Graziano was discovered wearing a tactical vest, indicating that she may have been willing to fight the authorities alongside her father.

There are also suspicions that she may have fired shots at police officers during the car chase. Dicus said:

“As a result of that pursuit, the suspect immediately starts firing at our deputies, putting several rounds through the windshield of the patrol unit."

He also added:

"There may be some indications that the passenger of the vehicle, which we believe is Savannah, may have also been involved in some of the fire exchange.”

Dicus went on to explain that Savannah Graziano was killed while running towards the officers after authorities disabled the Nissan with bullets. As authorities approached the vehicle, they discovered the body of Anthony Graziano in the driver's seat.

The case remains under investigation. It remains unclear whether Savannah was killed by bullets fired by her father or by officers at the scene.

