What did Anthony Zottola do? Son of slain NYC mobster sentenced to life in prison 

Following the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in October 2018, Anthony Zottola, 45, was given two life sentences. Anthony Zottola reportedly hired a hitman named Himen Ross, 36, to kill his father. Zottola wanted control over around 90 properties, which he could only gain in the absence of his father.

There were allegedly six failed attempts before the hit. Judge Gonzalez described it as a "money-hungry crime" and explained how Anthony was not remorseful for his actions. Apart from life imprisonment, Anthony Zottola was also sentenced to an additional 112 years in prison for weapons charges.

On Friday, April 14, when Anthony’s sentencing hearing took place, the entire family of the dead mobster, Sylvester Zottola, was present in the courtroom. The decision came after a prolonged six-week trial, where prosecutors claimed that Anthony Zottola made the assassination plan.

Anthony Zottola hired a hitman to kill his father to gain control over his properties

Zottola hatched a conspiracy plan to kill his dad; however, there were six failed attempts over one year. Anthony also planned to murder his elder brother, who fortunately survived and escaped alive. Debbie Zottola, a family member of the dead mobster, was present in the courtroom on Friday, and she said:

“You were the man that shot my father, my lifeline, and murdered him in cold blood in his car. You killed me, you killed his grandchildren, especially my two sons who were old enough to understand every single thing that was happening.”

She further added that her father had to “lie in fear” and that he always had to be cautious about hitmen trying to kill him. Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said:

“Over the course of more than a year, the elderly victim, Sylvester Zottola, was stalked, beaten, and stabbed, never knowing who orchestrated the attacks.”

Peace further added:

“It was his own son who was so determined to control the family’s lucrative real estate business that he hired a gang of hit men to murder his father,”

The dead mobster had no idea that Anthony was behind the attacks

Both Ross and Anthony Zottola have been convicted of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and firearms offenses. It was further mentioned:

“For sentencing his father to a violent death, Anthony Zottola and his co-defendant will spend the rest of their lives in prison.”

Anthony's lawyer, Ilana Haramati, requested leniency and claimed that he was a “family man” and was in “poor health.” Haramati said:

“A life sentence bears a really awful finality. He just wants to continue to be a source of support to his children as much as he can.”

45-year-old Anthony hired Ross to kill his dad in a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx. NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce has described the incident as a “unique case.” He mentioned that although the case seemed like it would be mob-related, it was not. It was also revealed that Sylvester Zottola had no idea that his son was planning attacks on him.

