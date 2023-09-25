What did AOC say about Tesla? Congresswoman's response garners online ridicule

The US Democratic Party rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC, recently began receiving backlash online for her comment on owning a Tesla instead of a union-made car. It is worth noting that her comment came in light of the United Auto Workers strike across the United States.

Social media users called her a hypocrite for owning a Tesla as she often has online clashes with the owner of the company, Elon Musk. The controversy began on Sunday, September 24, 2023, when she appeared on Face the Nation.

In the interview, AOC was asked why doesn't she own a union-made car. Host Margaret Brennan asked Alexandria if it was because of a "problem with the quality" or style and the Democratic Party rep. replied:

"No look our car was purchased during the pandemic when travel, mass, before a vaccine had come out so travel between New York and Washington the safest way we had determined was an EV. But that was prior to some of the new models coming out on the market that had the range available"

During the recent interview, Alexandria also stated that she is planning to trade her Tesla.

"She's so fake": AOC's comments about Tesla garner backlash

AOC further spoke about Tesla in her interview and said that she and her boyfriend, Riley Roberts are trying to trade in her Tesla.

"But we’re actually looking into trading in our car now. So we’re looking into it and hopefully we will soon," she said.

This is not the first time Alexandria Ocasio has shown interest in trading in her Tesla for a union-made car. In May, she said that she wanted to own an EV car that was made by a company that allows employees to unionize. She also spoke against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is critical of union-made cars and said:

"He's a billionaire. I could care less what he thinks."

As internet users came across the interview of AOC talking about trading her Tesla, they took to social media to react to it. Several individuals took to the comments section of @WallStreetSilv's tweet and wondered why she owns a Tesla if she disagrees with Elon Musk.

The United Auto Workers are on strike against three carmakers- General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis. The UAW boss Shawn Fain spoke to the Independent about the strike and said:

"We are focused on moving the companies at the bargaining table. Right now we think we can get there. Stellantis [the conglomerate that manufactures cars of several brands like Citroen, Fiat and Chrysler] and GM in particular are going to need some serious pushing."

The UAW strike began on September 15, 2023, and is currently ongoing.