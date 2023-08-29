What did Ashlee Cheatham do? Charges explored as 19-year-old is arrested

A 19-year-old from Stillwater, Oklahoma, Ashlee Cheatham was arrested on August 22, 2023, for s*xually abusing her partner's three-year-old daughter. Police found out about the incident after Ashlee's boyfriend reported that he found disturbing images on Ashlee's phone.

Law & Crime reported that Cheatham has been charged with a range of felonies. These include the s*xual abuse of a child under 12, making or distributing types of obscene material or child p*rnography, possession of marijuana, and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Lt. TJ Low with the Stillwater Police Department spoke about the incident.

"A lot of us are parents, the police officers here, and members of the community as well. If you had that little sinking feeling, trust your gut. Do a thorough background check on everybody that’s going to watch your kids," Lt. Low said.

Ashlee Cheatham's boyfriend went through her phone while she was sleeping

At around 10 am on Tuesday, August 22, 20223, a man went to the police station and looked quite puzzled, according to the police officers. The man told the officer who met him that he had met a woman named Ashlee Cheatham through dating apps and began dating her. The woman soon moved in with him.

According to Law & Crime, it was sometime during this period that the man suspected Ashlee's behavior towards his daughter. That led to him checking her phone while she was asleep and finding disturbing pictures and videos of his daughter.

Following this, when the police investigated the case, they were quick to take action against Ashlee and arrest her.

It is also worth noting that Ashlee Cheatham applied to work at Nicoma Park Elementary as a paraprofessional. The Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District said that they terminated the hiring process and revealed that Ashlee never worked with any of the students there.

Stillwater Police Department spoke about the incident and said that they believe there are no additional victims of Ashlee Cheatham. However, they have still asked people with any information about the crime to talk to the Stillwater Police or contact their local police department.

Ashlee Cheatham is not only facing the charges of sexual harassment but is also facing the charges of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and felony violation of Oklahoma’s Computer Crimes Act.

