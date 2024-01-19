What is Ashley Cain's baby's name? Former footballer pays tribute to late daughter as he welcomes son 3 years after tragedy

Ashley Cain, the 33-year-old Ex on The Beach Star, has welcomed a baby boy two years after the death of his daughter Azaylia. Following the devastating death of their little daughter with his 36-year-old ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee, Ashley disclosed last year that he was expecting a boy with an old friend.

Today, the proud father took to Instagram to share the first photo of his newborn son, Aliyas Diamond Cain, while also paying a heartfelt tribute to his late daughter Azaylia.

Ashley Cain took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans stating:

"Aliyas Diamond Cain - 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz."

Azaylia also bore the middle name Diamond. He went on to say:

"I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life. & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too."

In August 2020, Ashley Cain and his ex-partner Safiyya joyfully welcomed Azaylia into the world. However, their happiness turned to devastation when she was diagnosed with leukemia just eight weeks later. Sadly, the baby passed away in 2021 having "a very rare and aggressive form of cancer".

Aliyas Diamond Cain: Unraveling the unique name of Ashley Cain's newborn

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, Ashley Cain shared the inaugural photo of his recently born son, Aliyas, in an Instagram post. In a touching revelation, he disclosed that he had honored his late daughter by incorporating her middle name, Diamond, into his newborn son's name. He said:

"Welcome to the world my son. May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful."

As reported by The Sun, Ashley Cain has provided a detailed explanation behind the distinctive name chosen for his son. He said in his Instagram post:

"What the letter 'A' holds is a family tradition, being the first letter of my father's and all of my uncles first names. The name 'Diamond' is from my grandma and their mother. It's our family name along with Cain, it's out Vincentian roots, all the way from our small island and from our great people."

Ashley Cain is yet to reveal the identity of Alysia's mother.

Though they are not romantically involved, Ashley and the mother of his recent baby have known one another since he was 18. The revelation of impending fatherhood again came in July, and Ashley openly admitted to finding the news challenging to process.

In their previous relationship, Ashley Cain and ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee faced the devastating discovery of tumors on Azaylia's lungs, stomach, and kidney when she was just two months old. Despite their relentless efforts, Azaylia tragically passed away in April 2021, leading the former couple to go their separate ways. In her memory, they have since established a foundation dedicated to her.

In December 2023, Safiyya exclusively shared with The Sun the pain she felt upon discovering that Ashley was expecting a baby boy with another woman. The former football star, responding to criticism about his personal life, addressed the matter on social media, stating:

"Safiyya and I have shared an intense emotional journey together since losing Azaylia. When there are intense emotions involved, be that from loss, breakups or my recent baby announcement, recollection of events may vary. What has never varied is our mutual commitment to our daughter’s foundation, which has never been stronger. So I will continue saying less and doing more."

During an interview with The Sun in December, Ashley Cain revealed that he was anticipating the arrival of a baby with a woman he had been in a relationship with the previous year. He said:

“I got a message saying that she needed to speak to me so I went to see her and she told me she was pregnant — I can’t put into words how that felt.”

Ashley Cain expressed that he believed he was placed on this earth to be a father after having Azaylia and finding purpose in that role. Reflecting on the challenging idea of having another child after the loss, he admitted:

"Even though this next part of my journey is going to be hard, I truly understand that every child that comes into this world is a blessing."

Despite his concerns about his son's health, especially considering the challenging journey with Azaylia, Ashley Cain mentioned that he plans to schedule a scan as soon as the baby is born to thoroughly assess his well-being.