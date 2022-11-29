What did Austin Harrouff do? Florida cannibal killer’s not guilty verdict over insanity plea sparks outrage online

On Monday, November 28, a Florida judge accepted a plea deal from 25-year-old Austin Harrouff, a former college student accused of killing a married couple in 2016 before eating one of the victim's faces.

The court stated that the former Florida State University student will be placed in a mental health facility until he is no longer considered a threat to society, CBS reported.

The decision not to convict Austin Harrouff to life in prison provoked outrage among not only the victim's family members but also citizens, many of whom expressed that the convicted killer was not insane as he claimed to be.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson BREAKING: Judge accepts #AustinHarrouff 's not guilty by reason of insanity plea. Case is over. Today was set to be day 1 of the bench trial. Harrouff killed a Florida couple in 2016 and was found eating/biting the face of one of the victims. BREAKING: Judge accepts #AustinHarrouff's not guilty by reason of insanity plea. Case is over. Today was set to be day 1 of the bench trial. Harrouff killed a Florida couple in 2016 and was found eating/biting the face of one of the victims. https://t.co/8BkMPPQPK6

Austin Harrouff was 19 when he stabbed a couple in an unprovoked attack

According to TC Palm, in 2016, Austin Harrouff carried out a fatal attack on 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon and 59-year-old John Stevens III, a married Tesquesta couple who had a home in southern Martin County.

SandraLynn aka The Grinchette @WaterlilySan I really don't think the judge trying to educate the victim's family on the law before letting #AustinHarrouff "off" to a mental facility is the way he should have gone. If I'm the family I'm even more nuclear now. I really hope they sue everyone they can. I really don't think the judge trying to educate the victim's family on the law before letting #AustinHarrouff "off" to a mental facility is the way he should have gone. If I'm the family I'm even more nuclear now. I really hope they sue everyone they can.

Deputies reported that on the day of the slayings, Harrouff was walking to his father's home. At one point, he allegedly entered the victim's property before brutally stabbing the pair to death in what has been deemed an unprovoked attack. Harrouff was also accused of attacking and injuring Jeffrey Fisher, a neighbor who attempted to stop the then 19-year-old.

As per the Daily Beast, when authorities arrived at the crime scene, Harrouff appeared to be chewing on Stevens' face. Deputies stated that they later recovered human flesh from his teeth.

Harrouff's defense team said that he had had a mental episode at the time of the attack. CBS reported that Harrouff claimed he was in the process of fleeing a 'demon' when he killed the couple. His parents said that in the weeks leading up to the attack, Harrouff had seemed uncharacteristically troubled.

Responses to the 2016 Florida cannibalism case

🇲🇽🇺🇸🦂 Your tía Lichi with no left chichi @anna_haro @BreeNewsome If people can't/refuse to see White Privilege and Anti-Blackness, I don't know what more to say. Never forget FL police managed to subdue Austin Harrouff, a 19 year old white male who stabbed two people and was literally EATING one of his victims when police arrived. @BreeNewsome If people can't/refuse to see White Privilege and Anti-Blackness, I don't know what more to say. Never forget FL police managed to subdue Austin Harrouff, a 19 year old white male who stabbed two people and was literally EATING one of his victims when police arrived.

While the anger at the Judge's decision to place Harrouff in a mental health facility began in the courtroom, it later spread across social media platforms. Many netizens echoed the sentiments of Cindy Mishcon, Michelle Mishcon's sister, arguing that Harrouff received a light sentence as he is a white male from an affluent family.

Cindy Mishcon said:

“Here we are opening the prison doors for a double murderer. Four words come to mind. White, rich boy justice.”

Other social media users, however, argued that the decision was fair, as it seemed the former college student had legitimately been psychologically disturbed. Many also brought up the fact that he had been assessed by psychologists, who had called the slayings the consequence of an "acute psychotic episode."

Kristin @kristinbroadway @TrinaBear10 @cathyrusson I know two psychologists (one by the defense and one by the state), found that he was having an acute psychotic episode when he murdered the couple. @TrinaBear10 @cathyrusson I know two psychologists (one by the defense and one by the state), found that he was having an acute psychotic episode when he murdered the couple.

Meanwhile, many users argued that due to the circumstances, Harrouff could not be held fully responsible for his actions. Austin Harrouff is currently being held at the Martin County Jail.

Poll : 0 votes