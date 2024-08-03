What is Babyfur and what are the allegations against Elon Musk? Viral image sends internet into a tizzy 

The rumors of Elon Musk wanting to be part of the “Babyfur” community went viral on X on July 26, 2024. These speculations came after an online discussion took place on the topic of when the Tesla founder’s “downfall started.” An X user @FionaMaray asked netizens this question on July 26 and amassed over 2.4 million views. Another user (@bnuuyhopper) responded to the same by tweeting:

“when he failed to worm his way into the bay area babyfur community in like 2009 (true story)”

The user's claim that the entrepreneur attempted to enter the Bay Area’s furry community in 2009 left the internet in a frenzy. At the time of publishing this article, the tweet had garnered over four million views.

According to Know Your Meme, the “babyfur” community is a niche group of individuals who like to “roleplay as a child furry character.” This may include imitating their favorite childhood furry character by wearing onesies. Elon Musk had allegedly mimicked his own son, X AE A-XII, on his second X account in July 2022.

Expand Tweet

A third X user @HYENAFREQUENCY shared a screenshot of Elon Musk's past activity on X and a tweet from April 2019, where he supposedly wrote that he was “fur-curious."

Internet users had a field day with the claims. However, it is worth noting that Elon Musk himself has not taken to social media yet to address the rumors. Some reactions to the viral claim read:

Expand Tweet

“Wonder what his fursona was,” one X user commented.

“We, as the furry community, do not claim him,” another netizen said.

“Does he not actually know he's wealthy. He could have a fursuit made in every idea he ever has for a fursona until he feels it, or just throw them all out if he doesn't like it,” another platform user commented.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned tweet remained on his official account at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“I'm gonna take a wild guess the furry community does not want him,” a person said.

“This’d be the first interesting thing he’s ever done,” an X user commented.

“I’ll actually quit the fandom if this is real,” a netizen stated.

Evidently, several internet users who claimed to be a part of the community stated online that they did not wish to see Elon Musk as part of the same. Some of the fan reactions read:

“OUT IF ANYTHING WHY BABY FURS LIKE WTF,” an X user stated.

“There’s not an ounce of sympathy I have for this guy at this point,” another netizen said.

Exploring the “Babyfur” allegations against Elon Musk as screenshots go viral

Netizens further discussed about Elon Musk wanting to roleplay as a child when the X user @HYENAFREQUENCY shared a screenshot of Elon Musk’s now-deleted second X account @ErmnMusk. In the screenshot, Tesla founder had allegedly mimicked his own son X AE A-XII in June 2022. Some tweets on the account read:

“I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!”

“For the love of God, can someone follow me”

Inside the now-deleted ErmnMusk X account (Image via HYENAFREQUENCY/X)

Initially, it remained unclear as to whether the alternative account was being managed by Musk. However, the businessman reportedly confirmed the same in a deposition for a lawsuit against him in March 2024, as per HuffPost.

Adding to the “Babyfur” rumors, an X user @christiolson uploaded an image (now-deleted) of a person resembling Musk, wearing a fluffy onesie and working on a science experiment of some sort. The tweet had received nearly six million views at the time of publishing this article. However, it remains unclear as to whether the image was digitally altered. The same image was later shared by another user @revaphim.

Claims of Elon Musk having an interest in the Babyfur community go viral (Image via revaphim/X)

On July 26, a user (u/obyamo) took to the r/EnoughMuskSpam subreddit to claim that Musk was reportedly on the hunt for Babyfur communities. A picture on the Reddit post read:

“I remember they shared a few screenshots of him talking about it, wondering if there was a local munch (meeting groups usually for certain kinds) for babyfurs, and iirc”

Netizens continue to discuss Musk’s alleged involvement in the community as he remains silent about the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback