What is a balut? Video of Cardi B trying Filipino street food sparks hilarious reactions online

A video showing Cardi B trying Filipino street food, balut, is making its rounds online. The rapper recently shared a two-minute clip of her trying the classic Pinoy treat on her TikTok account. She starts the video by telling her followers she's been seeing the delicacy "for a long time" and is "ready" for what she attempted to make at home.

Balut is a favorite among Filipinos. It is essentially a fertilized duck egg comprising four parts: the soup, egg whites, yolk, and embryo.

Cardi B tries Balutm but doesn't like it says, "It's just not for me"

Before trying out the Filipino treat, Cardi B took Nexium and Pepto-Bismol to help with any future stomach discomfort. She looked excited to try the dish, even stating, "I'm shaking."

She proceeded to sip the soup but squealed before saying,

"I'm just gonna hold my nose. Okay, let's open it up."

Opening the balut, the WAP singer was surprised to see the inside and decided to try the yolk first.

"It's so thick and hard, oh my God. I think I overcooked the duck."

However, upon trying, she immediately spit it out. Cardi B tells her views it tastes like "uncooked chicken," adding that she would not rate it (from 1 to 10). While she's glad she tried it, she adds,

"I'm just gonna say it's just not for me."

"Who dared you to do this?": Internet users react to Cardi B trying Balut

As Cardi B's TikTok video went viral, netizens quickly shared wild reactions. They posted humorous memes and sarcastic quips in response. Here are some reactions seen under @neighbordoodtalk's post on IG about the same:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @b_valarie)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @glambossy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @sloaniesloane)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @jvaughn)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @cadillacqueen)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @takeatrip2brazil)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce_one_of_one)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @tokio_hippie)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @deecently_me)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @my3tees)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @zeynbazi)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @shawnathansback)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @annoyedblvd)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @angeloralverio)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @dianapjai)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @mekall_barb2.0)

More about Balut

Balut is made by boiling a fertilized duck egg. You simmer (or steam) it for 20 to 30 minutes and eat it immediately, breaking open the tip and sipping the soup. Then, the egg is peeled, and the insides are scooped out. The egg whites are too hard to eat and put aside. The yolk and embryo are eaten with salt or vinegar.