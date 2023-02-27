What did Belinda Miller do? Georgia woman charged for ramming her car into Popeyes

A Georgia woman was arrested for intentionally ramming her SUV into a Popeyes outlet after biscuits were allegedly left out of her order. The restaurant manager claimed that the store had acknowledged their mistake prior to the crash.

Officials stated that deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of an accident with injuries at a Popeyes restaurant near Walton Way in Augusta.

The woman, later identified as 50-year-old Belinda H. Miller, crashed her car into the entrance of the restaurant and then fled the scene, heading south on the Gordon Highway.

Authorities reportedly found the damaged SUV at her house. Miller was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday on a bond of more than $4,000. It remains unknown whether she has been released or is still in police custody.

Brenda Miller allegedly nearly crushed a young Popeyes employee

The manager of the Popeyes outlet told authorities that Belinda Miller had ordered multiple items but became angry when she discovered that there were no biscuits with her order.

In her anger, the Georgia woman drove her SUV into the restaurant entrance. However, the manager further said the restaurant immediately corrected their mistake and gave her the biscuits prior to the car crash.

The manager accused the 50-year-old customer of threatening the staff present before the incident, including calling the store and threatening to drive her car into the building.

In her rage, Miller also allegedly nearly crashed into an 18-year-old store employee with her vehicle as she drove her car into the building. The employee was allegedly standing near the front of the building during the crash.

According to her arrest warrant, she continued to drive her car into the Popeyes store until her vehicle was stopped by debris.

A witness who was waiting in line with Miller claimed that they were told to hurry and get their order "because she was coming back." Following the crash, she left the scene immediately and headed south on the Gordon Highway. Her damaged car was later recovered from her residence.

Belinda H. Miller was charged with first-degree criminal damage to property and aggravated assault. She was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center four days after the incident, which could have been fatal.

