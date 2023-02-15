How old was Christine Woodward when she died? Tributes pour in as mother of three dies in car crash

Christine Woodward, a Troy Area School District teacher, was killed in an accident on Saturday, February 11, in Pennsylvania’s Tioga County. She was 47 at the time of death. After the School District announced the tragic news through a Facebook post, people who knew Christine sent their condolences to her family.

At around 10.48 pm on Saturday, Christine was driving a GMC Acadia on Sullivan Township’s Route 6. A westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with her car at the intersection of Ritz Road and Aumick Road. As stated by police, Michael J. Brown, a 35-year-old resident of Troy, was driving the Jeep.

According to the troopers, Christine’s car caught fire in the aftermath of the collision while Michael attempted to pull her out of the car, but the flames hindered him from reaching her.

Christine Woodward's friend mourned her death (Image via Facebook/Stephanie Johnston)

She was pronounced dead at the site, while Michael was later hospitalized. Christine’s family notified everyone of her death Sunday morning. Police said Michael sustained significant injuries and was taken to Sayre’s Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.

Local community in Troy mourns Christine Woodward's death

Christine Eliz Woodward used to teach in the Troy Area School District for about 15 years. She served as an elementary teacher for Intermediate Schools, WR Croman Elementary School, and East Troy Community School District.

In a Facebook post by the school district, Superintendent Janilyn Elias from Troy described Christine as a caring and valued team member for many years. The statement said that everyone will remember Christine as a dedicated staff member who made a lot of strong connections with whomever she encountered over the years.

The school district also expressed grief at having to suffer the unexpected death of a community member. As stated in the Facebook post, Christine was like a mother figure to many students. She was also an active member of their booster clubs.

The post by the school district also appreciated Christine Woodward’s passion for education. It said that her passion was regularly evident in her work.

Due to the tragic loss suffered by everyone in the school district, the school authorities decided to offer support and counseling to those in need. They said that the school district would have counselors available for everyone as long as they needed them.

The district also encouraged the students’ families to talk about Christine Woodward’s death in whichever way is appropriate for each family. They added:

“Remember that the grief process can continue beyond the first day and that it is not uncommon for reactions to last several days and/or weeks. Our thoughts and support are with her family and friends.”

People have also shared their heartfelt prayers for Christine’s family in the post's comments section. Many who knew her described her as a kind soul and an amazing person. They shared their condolences for Christine’s family.

Social media users shared their condolences for Christine's family (Image via Facebook)

Erin Litzelman, Christine's friend from college, also shared her shock at the news and paid tribute to her friend via a Facebook post.

Besides teaching, Christine Woodward also served as the president of the Troy Trojans 3 Point Club, an organization that supports the local high school basketball team. The 3 Points Club also posted on Facebook in Christine’s honor.

They shared how their club suffered a huge loss following their president, Christine Woodward’s death. She was described by the club members as kind, always smiling, and having an upbeat attitude that never let anyone down. They added that Christine was very caring and compassionate.

