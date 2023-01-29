Who is Victoria Triece? Florida mom sues school district over volunteer ban amid private photos scandal

Victoria Triece, a Florida mom and OnlyF*ns model, recently filed a lawsuit against Orange County Public Schools after she was banned from taking part in her children’s ADDition volunteer program in 2021.

The woman’s adult modeling career on the subscription-based platform was reportedly revealed by another “concerned” parent at the school.

However, Triece’s attorneys John Zielinski and Mark NeJame argued that many other parents are also alleged participants of similar modeling career or “other adult oriented professions.”

Speaking about the suit, the lawyers said:

“To paint Ms. Triece with the modern-day equivalent of a Scarlet Letter has left Ms. Triece with no other option other than filing suit.”

On Wednesday, Victoria Triece told Click To Orlando that she decided to file a lawsuit so that no other parent faces a similar situation:

“The main reason I’m doing this is not for myself. I can only imagine who’s been through this and couldn’t fight it and they’ve been told we don’t know how to fight this and how many people are to come that do the same exact thing I do.”

She continued that no other parent should go through her situation and said:

“They’re going to be told one day they’re going to have somebody that just doesn’t agree morally with what they’re doing. And they’re going to have somebody do the same situation and I don’t think any mom, any dad, anybody in the position that I’m in should be going through that.”

Triece also shared that she may still be allowed to volunteer in her younger child’s classroom but only through online means:

“So I buy all the stuff, I get brought in or taken in, and I plan whatever parties they need to donate, whatever they need to the class, whatever they need for the parties. I do it all, but I do it all like a robot, you know, sitting behind the screen, trying to manage everything.”

WESH reported that attorney NeJame said he and his client have decided to let the jury decide about the damages Triece will receive despite vowing to seek $1 million in the case back in 2021:

“The fact is we’re going to be seeking maximum damages and then allow a jury to determine what it costs somebody to be taken from their child, what it costs somebody not to be able to participate in their child’s lives, what it costs somebody to be having this publicly exposed.”

The Orlando Sentinel reported that district spokesman Michael Ollendorff declined to comment on the situation due to the protocol of not discussing pending litigation.

What is known about Victoria Triece?

Victoria Triece is Florida based mom-of-two and an online model (Image via Victoria Triece/Instagram)

Victoria Triece is a 31-year-old online model based in Florida. She is also the mother of two children. Reports suggest that she dons a blonde hairstyle and is heavily tattooed who posts photos of herself in a subscription-based adult app.

Triece’s children studies at Sand Lake Elementary School and she reportedly volunteered at the institution for five years before being banned from the same after Principal Kathleen Phillips came to know about her online gigs.

However, the model recently made news after filing a lawsuit against Orange County Public Schools over the situation.

The woman first appealed to the school district to reverse the decision back in 2022 but at the time Circuit Judge Paetra Brownlee ruled that Triece “does not have an unequivocal legal right to participate” in the school program.

Victoria Triece and her legal team returned to court with a new complaint and alleged that the private photos attached to the anonymous email sent to the school were “circulatedto OCPS staff and employees that were not in need of the information.”

Speaking about her reaction to the situation, she told the Orlando Sentinel:

“I was a little bit in shock, honestly. You’re already in a situation that’s not fair to begin with and there’s emails of your images being sent out not only within each other but also to media. It’s just wild to me.”

Victoria Triece’s attorney told the publication that she posted her photos in “off-time” and her actions are not “illegal”:

“What she was doing, what she does in her off-time, it’s not illegal. But yet, we have a morality police with the Orange County School Board and whatever administrators made this horrific decision.”

The lawyers also said that their client does not have a criminal record, which can be considered the only reason an individual is disqualified from volunteering. Victoria Triece also said that her posts “were not a secret” and added that she always dressed appropriately on school grounds.

