Who won Johnny Depp x Amber Heard trial? Jury announces verdict with unanimous decision

After over seven weeks of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial, jurors reached a verdict in the controversial $100 million defamation lawsuit. All seven jurors unanimously decided in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

As per the verdict, the jurors agreed with Depp's claims to have been defamed by Heard with her 2018 op-ed article in The Washington Post. Furthermore, the ruling also agreed that Heard had internationally published the article with the intention of defaming Depp.

Following a slight delay, with the damage section not being filled by the jury, the verdict was finally made. The Fairfax County Circuit Court announcer shared the official ruling, which stated that Depp had technically won $15 million while Heard had won $2 million.

Verdict in Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial explained

In the trial, Johnny Depp won all three claims against Amber Heard.

As per the verdict from the jury, Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages along with $5 million in punitive damages. However, as per Virginia's law, punitive damages are capped at $350,000. This means that Heard will essentially pay the Pirates of the Caribbean star around $10.35 million.

Meanwhile, Depp will have to pay Heard around $2 million in compensatory damages, as the 36-year-old actress won the second count in her counterclaim.

The jurors agreed with her claim that Johnny Depp's former attorney Adam Waldman made defamatory statements against her. His statements alleged that Heard's claims were 'hoaxes.' However, the Aquaman star lost the first and third counts of her claim. Heard did not win anything in punitive damages.

After the verdict, Amber Heard made a statement, lamenting the loss. In a tweet, she shared her statement, which said:

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp took to his social media and shared his gratitude toward the jury. In his statement, the 58-year-old actor mentioned:

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

Depp's legion of fans rejoiced at his win over social media and outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, even though the actor was not present there.

