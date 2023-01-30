What did Benjamin Obadiah Foster do? Officials warn Oregon man accused of torture may have used dating apps

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an Oregon native, is reportedly wanted by law enforcement for kidnapping and brutally beating a woman last week.

Authorities are reportedly in active pursuit of Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, who fled the scene after abducting and severely beating a woman unconscious. In a press conference, authorities warned people to stay vigilant and steer clear of the suspect, who they believe is using dating apps to trap potential victims, noting that Foster is currently active on online dating services.

Authorities reportedly began looking for Foster on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, after officers found an unconscious woman bound and beaten by the suspect. The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she remains under police protection until the suspect, who they believe is armed and dangerous, is caught.

Prosecutors said the suspect attempted to kill the victim while torturing her during the incident.

Authorities offer a reward for any information on Benjamin Obadiah Foster

In a press conference on Friday, authorities offered a $2,500 reward for any information on Benjamin Obadiah Foster, who reportedly has a previous criminal record of assault and battery against women.

As per court records cited by CNN, Foster was previously charged in two different cases for attacking women. In 2017 Foster was charged with felony battery constituting domestic violence after attempting to strangle his ex-girlfriend, who testified that the attack occurred when the suspect discovered her texting another man.

In 2019, Foster was charged again with felony assault, battery, and kidnapping for allegedly attacking his girlfriend while the first case against him was still pending in court.

CNN, citing a police report, stated that the victim was reportedly bound for two weeks and strangled to unconsciousness. She allegedly suffered multiple injuries during the attack, including seven broken ribs and two black eyes.

Foster, who agreed to plea deals in both cases, was sentenced to a maximum of 30 months in prison but only served a fraction of the sentence after he was given credit for 729 days in the first case.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster is wanted for kidnapping, attempted murder, and assault

Authorities are warning people on dating apps to steer clear of the suspect who is presently wanted for kidnapping, attempted murder, and assault. In a press conference, Grants Pass Police said:

“The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.”

Authorities, who believe the suspect was helped to flee the scene, arrested a 68-year-old woman "for Hindering Prosecution."

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is requested to contact law enforcement.

