What was Madison Brooks’ cause of death? Reports revealed as two of four arrested men released from custody

Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks, who was killed in a car accident on January 15, 2023, reportedly died from "multiple traumatic injuries," officials said in a statement.

Madison Brooks, 19, was killed in a fatal car accident after she was struck by a rideshare cab driver. Hours before being struck by the cab, the inebriated victim was reportedly assaulted by a group of men inside a car.

LSU Tiger TV @lsutigertv HAPPENING NOW: Candlelight vigil held for LSU sophomore Madison Brooks. HAPPENING NOW: Candlelight vigil held for LSU sophomore Madison Brooks. https://t.co/wymBZedjWz

The four men, who were arrested in connection to the assault on Brooks, are also accused of abandoning the intoxicated victim at a nearby subdivision along Burbank Drive, where she was fatally struck.

As per the coroner's report, the victim died after sustaining "multiple traumatic injuries 2nd motor vehicle collision vs. pedestrian." Explaining their findings, authorities said that Brooks was severely injured at the scene. However, she died in the hospital after sustaining injuries from the impact of the vehicle that struck her.

Two suspects arrested for assaulting Madison Brooks are released from prison

Gabby Morgan @GabbyTCR #MadisonBrooks deserves #justice . Drinking does not mean she deserved it. Drinking does not give men a free pass to use women’s bodies. To then dump her on the side of the road, where she was killed? I hope these 4 men are held accountable to the full extent of the law. #MadisonBrooks deserves #justice. Drinking does not mean she deserved it. Drinking does not give men a free pass to use women’s bodies. To then dump her on the side of the road, where she was killed? I hope these 4 men are held accountable to the full extent of the law. https://t.co/AUj0UwWglQ

As Madison Brooks’ cause of death was revealed by authorities, the two men accused of witnessing the alleged s*xual assault shortly before her death were released on bond from prison.

Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principle to third-degree r*pe. However, they were released from jail on Tuesday, January 24. Lee was released on a $75,000 bond, while Carver was freed after paying $50000 in bond.

Two other men accused of assaulting the victim and facing assault charges remain behind bars. The driver who fatally hit Brooks is reportedly not facing any charges as he was not intoxicated at the time and remained at the scene after alerting the authorities.

Madison Brooks died at a local hospital hours after sustaining serious injuries in the accident

des @gamakoochie One of the saddest, scariest things about the Madison Brooks story is how many of my own female friends have also been very intoxicated in Tigerland. Have made the trek from there to their apartment. Have been preyed on. This is not an uncommon occurrence and that is TERRIFYING. One of the saddest, scariest things about the Madison Brooks story is how many of my own female friends have also been very intoxicated in Tigerland. Have made the trek from there to their apartment. Have been preyed on. This is not an uncommon occurrence and that is TERRIFYING.

On January 15, 19-year-old Madison Brooks was killed near a subdivision along Burbank Drive after she was fatally struck by a rideshare driver around 3 am local time.

Hours before the victim was killed, she was reportedly intoxicated at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge, where she met a group of four men around 1 am. The men then led her to their car. She was s*exually assaulted by two men in the backseat of the car, while the other two sat in the front of the vehicle and witnessed the scene.

Shortly after, the victim, who authorities said had a blood-alcohol content of 0.319%, nearly four times the legal limit, was dropped off near the subdivision along Burbank Drive. Here, she was hit by the rideshare cab driver. Brooks died at a hospital hours after sustaining serious injuries in the accident.

