What is Body Checking on TikTok? Experts express concern over viral trend 

Body Checking has emerged as a new trend on TikTok. This trend encourages netizens to lose weight in a bid to seek reassurance about their body size, appearance, and looks. The trend, having more than 5.8 million views in just a short span, has encouraged several users to create videos that glorify unhealthy diets.

At the same time, experts are also expressing concern over this trend, as many claim that watching these videos can trigger health hazards.

Body checking trend is perpetuating body-image issues

People from all over the world are indulging in the Body Checking trend on TikTok. This trend encourages people to make videos of themselves in loose and baggy clothes. These are typically worn to initially give an illusion of being overweight. However, people end up pulling their baggy clothes up to reveal their actual bodies, which on the contrary, are far from being overweight.

Hell yeah I’m not starving for nothing “Wow bodychecking 🙄”Hell yeah I’m not starving for nothing “Wow bodychecking 🙄” Hell yeah I’m not starving for nothing ‼️

These videos are ideally made to encourage people to lose weight. People participating in the Body Checking trend also use scales and elbows to exhibit their small waist size.

lily🖤🌘edtwt @gayorexic i want to be so skinny that if i post a tik tok in a crop top everyone says it’s bodychecking i want to be so skinny that if i post a tik tok in a crop top everyone says it’s bodychecking

However, experts believe these videos are dangerous and may trigger severe body image issues. An expert on the matter, Melissa Wilton, said:

“This could be frequent weighing, checking one’s appearance in a mirror or reflective surfaces like windows, pinching skin folds, feeling for bones, or checking the circumference of body parts like wrists, waists or thighs.”

Others feel these videos can ignite a sense of "fat phobia" amongst people, leading them to starve and skip meals. Experts also claim that trends like these generate a behavior amongst people that ultimately interferes with the individual's ability to live a healthy life. These can bring up negative emotions and even lead to eating disorders.

TikTokers indulge in the Body Checking trend, leaving many disturbed and triggered. (Image via TikTok)

This trend is already exhibiting expressions of body-shaming as many users are commenting on the Body Checking videos, claiming that they are inspired to starve and skip meals after seeing the 'perfect' body of the creator. Undeniably, the message being reiterated by this trend is a health-hazard

Lolly ✿ @lollisnstarvs I am CONSTANTLY body checking and comparing my body to other people’s… makes me feel kinda like a creep tbh :/ I am CONSTANTLY body checking and comparing my body to other people’s… makes me feel kinda like a creep tbh :/

Experts suggest that it is best to report these videos so that one can focus on healthy eating and not get carried away by these fad diets. While TikTok trends can be fun, it is also crucial to understand that these trends can sometimes do more harm than good.

