What did Brandon Labiner do? Florida lawyer arrested after father's body reportedly found inside family law office

34-year-old Brandon Labiner has been accused of fatally shooting his father, and faces charges of first-degree murder in connection to the 68-year-old's murder. Paul Labiner was a lawyer and was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on the body. Apart from this, Brandon Labiner allegedly stole $450K from a family trust fund.

Law enforcement officials stated that surveillance video footage linked Labiner to the alleged murder of the victim. Paul Labiner’s body was allegedly discovered by a family member near a parking garage behind the Monterey.

The victim reportedly established the law firm over 40 years ago, and Brandon worked with him until June 2022.

Attorney Paul Labiner was allegedly shot to death by his son Brandon Labiner

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, a dead body was discovered in the law firm where Brandon Labiner once worked with his dad. Although authorities did not reveal the victim’s identity, several news outlets claimed that it was Paul Labiner.

Authorities have, however, confirmed that the victim is a male. According to a statement released by Boca Raton police spokesperson Officer Jessica Desir, the victim was shot multiple times.

They also found a “person of interest” who reportedly barricaded himself inside a building that was around three miles from the crime scene. Cops said in a press release:

“Crisis Negotiators spoke with the subject’s attorney who assisted officers with having the subject exit the building. The subject cooperated and was taken into custody without incident. At the time, the subject was arrested on an active warrant.”

Law enforcement officials reportedly arrived at the crime site on Saturday, after receiving a 911 call from an unidentified individual, who was also “heard hysterically screaming.”

Another unidentified witness allegedly told cops that he heard gunshots at around 3.55 pm local time while he was outside the building. He also claimed that he did not witness the shooting.

Authorities recovered several items from the victim, including his cell phone, wallet, and keys.

Apart from Paul’s murder, Brandon was also accused of stealing from his mother’s trust

The suspect Brandon Labiner has been booked into a Palm Beach County detention center on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Till September 2022, Labiner was working with his father in the family estates, before getting accused of stealing from the family trust.

Florida court records confirmed that Brandon Labiner’s license was suspended in April 2023. According to county court documents:

“Brandon’s poor work ethic and subpar performance as a plaintiff’s attorney caused the volume of cases to drastically dwindle to what (Paul Labiner) believe is no more than a handful of viable cases.”

According to court documents, the father-son duo was not on good terms for a few months, after Paul sued Brandon Labiner for $30,000 in September.

The lawsuit was regarding the accusations against Brandon of stealing around $450k from his mother’s trust. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, where he was formally charged with first-degree murder premeditated with a firearm.

