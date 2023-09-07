What did Brandon Thompson do? Police arrest suspect in brutal attack of UW student

On Wednesday, September 6, 26-year-old Brandon Thompson was arrested for allegedly r*ping and assaulting a University of Wisconsin-Madison student. According to Fox News, the unidentified victim is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Thompson, who is currently under police custody, reportedly did not know the victim beforehand.

Trigger warning: This article concerns an assault and battery investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

As of September 7, the assault allegations against Brandon Thompson are currently under investigation by Madison authorities. According to officials, they identified the suspect using a combination of DNA evidence, physical evidence, and surveillance footage. Officials noted that the suspect has no prior convictions.

Brandon Thompson posed as a bystander at the scene before fleeing

According to the New York Post, the assault occurred in the commercial district of the University of Wisconsin at approximately 3:30 am on Sunday, September 3. Brandon Thompson is accused of hitting, strangling, and violating the victim, leading to the victim ending up in critical condition with a broken jaw.

Shockingly, as the woman lay there in critical condition, Thompson supposedly posed as a bystander at the scene.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that before he fled the scene in a black sedan, Brandon Thompson even spoke to some other witnesses.

“Thompson told this witness that he had ‘just found’ our survivor, pretending to be an innocent bystander, " Chief Barnes said.

In the aftermath of the assault, officials cordoned off the scene and collected both DNA and physical evidence. Upon reviewing home surveillance footage, they began to suspect that Thompson was behind the attack, as his clothing appeared to match what they saw in the footage. Additionally, the video revealed a license plate as well. Three days later, the suspect was taken into police custody.

Paige Valenta, the Madison Police department’s assistant chief of investigative services, said,

“As a result of this video, detectives were able to read a license plate that directly led to the identification of Brandon Thompson as the perpetrator of this assault."

After Brandon Thompson's arrest, Christina Olstad, the UW Dean of Students, released an official statement along with a UWPD spokesperson.

"We are grateful to learn of the arrest in the case involving an attack on a UW–Madison student over the weekend. We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Madison Police Department and the support of the community. Our focus remains on our student and the healing process still ahead of her, and with her family and those close to her. The safety of our Badger community is our utmost concern," said Olstead.

Kristen Roman, the chief of the UWPD, described the assault as an isolated incident.

“But when they do occur, we come together in anger, in sadness, sometimes in fear, but always in support. The violence perpetrated against this young woman Sunday morning was horrific and will not be tolerated. This is not Madison. This is not UW Madison," said Roman.

In response to the assault, the UW administration requested that students travel in groups after dark. The university also offers mental health-related resources to anyone who requires them.

As per official reports, Brandon has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury, and strangulation.