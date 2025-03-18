What breed is Sean Lowe's dog Moose? Bachelor alum details biting incident and injuries

On March 17, American TV personality Sean Lowe opened up about an incident in which his rescue boxer dog, Moose, attacked him twice within 24 hours. The attacks forced him to visit the ER and left him with lifelong injuries.

Lowe shared the ordeal in an almost 14-minute video posted on Instagram, detailing the intense attacks. He captioned the video:

“Our family has been through it the last few days but we’ll be okay. Thank you to everyone for the support. We’re very grateful…”

Sitting next to his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe, Sean shared that their family had experienced a really tragic event over the weekend. Recalling the attack, he continued:

“He shows his teeth at me and just attacks me… I don't mean bite and then run off — like a lot of dogs do when they're scared or defensive — I mean attacks me…"

He further added:

"I feel him ripping into the flesh of my arm, and at this point I'm doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off. … I know I'm bleeding badly.”

Sean Lowe addresses biting incident but doesn't blame Moose for behavior

The Bachelor star Sean Lowe recently spoke about a "traumatic" incident involving his family dog, Moose, which resulted in several ER visits. At the start of the video, he explained that his wife had gone to the mall while he was busy setting up a barbecue.

The windows and doors of his house were open, allowing some smoke to enter, which triggered their smoke alarm. While he was trying to deal with the smoke, Moose suddenly approached and attacked him.

After struggling to free himself with the help of his guests, Sean Lowe was taken to the hospital and stitched up, only to return home and face a similar tragedy a few hours later. The dog attacked him for a second time after the wind blew open the door that was holding Moose back.

Lowe claimed that the dog "ripped" his "arm open" when he tried to wrestle it away, and he began to fear for his life. He eventually recovered enough to return to the hospital for more sutures after waiting for the police and an ambulance to arrive.

He expressed his shock over the incident, as the dog, whom the family had adopted in January, had never shown aggressive behavior before.

He then said:

"I'm not trying to be dramatic, but I honestly just felt like I am fighting for my life here against my dog.”

Sean Lowe further recalled in the video:

"Going through a dog attack is pretty darn traumatic… Having to re-live it less than 12 hours later, seeing that dog running straight at you, is a feeling I don't think I ever want to experience again."

Lowe also expressed gratitude that the attack had affected only him and not other members of his family:

"It took everything I had to control this dog, and I'm 220 pounds.. If it were anyone else, he would've killed my children or my wife."

Near the end of the video, Sean Lowe stated:

"It wasn't Moose's fault.. I think it's clear he experienced a lot of trauma before we got him and had something neurologically wrong where just a switch flipped and he turned into an absolute killer, which was so weird."

The reality star added that the family was working with a no-kill shelter to find Moose a safe new home, as he was too dangerous for them but ultimately not to blame. Lowe concluded:

"We're torn up about it… And we miss our dog, as crazy as it sounds."

Meanwhile, Catherine Giudici Lowe has not yet commented on the incident.

