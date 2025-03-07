What happened to Pamela Bach in 2015? Near-fatal dog attack revisited in wake of actress' death at 62

American actress Pamela Bach died on March 5, 2025, at her home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, at the age of 62. BBC, citing the LA medical examiner’s office, reported that she died by suicide. Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that the cause of her death is currently under investigation.

Also known as Pamela Hasselhoff, she was married to actor, singer, and TV personality David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006. Her ex-husband issued a statement after her death—

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Her daughter, Hayley Amber Hasselhoff, shared a throwback image of her parents on Instagram with a white star, seemingly paying tribute to her mother.

In February 2015, Pamela Bach met with a near-fatal dog attack that left her seriously injured. At that time, she told INSIDE EDITION that she was "not okay" and in “so much pain" and had to use crutches following the incident.

Exploring more about Pamela Bach’s dog attack amid her recent demise

Pamela Bach was attacked by three bulldogs at the home of her longtime friend and personal injury attorney, Lee Arter, in Los Angeles, as reported by INSIDE EDITION at the time. Arter declined to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, Pamela informed the outlet that she protected her face and neck with her arms, thereby safeguarding her life and noting that things could have been much worse. She sustained severe wounds on her arms with visible and deep bite marks, along with injuries to her legs and thighs.

Bach visited a doctor’s office in Beverly Hills following the incident and used a pair of crutches for support.

"Send prayers for me. I will get through this," she told INSIDE EDITION back then.

According to a 2015 report by the Daily Mail on the incident, Pamela Bach was an animal lover who owned five dogs and two cats at one time in her LA home.

In brief, about Pamela Bach

Pamela Bach is an actress born in October 1963 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She began modeling as a teenager and later pursued acting in the 1970s. After moving to Los Angeles in 1985, she worked on several soap operas such as The Young and the Restless, Cheers, The Fall Guy, T.J. Hooker, Superboy, Sirens, and Viper, among others.

Bach also appeared on Knight Rider in 1985, where she met her husband, David Hasselhoff. They tied the knot four years later and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley. The couple also appeared together in the iconic lifeguard TV drama Baywatch.

During their 2006 divorce proceedings, Bach accused her former husband of domestic abuse and alcoholism, resulting in a temporary loss of visitation rights with his children.

Pamela was a contestant on the eighth season of Celebrity Big Brother, UK edition, in August 2011, alongside Tara Reid and Kerry Katona. According to the BBC, her last post came on New Year’s Eve, where she expressed excitement about welcoming 2025.

Her representative, Sharon Kelly, conveyed her shock at Pamela Bach’s demise to TMZ. The deceased is survived by her two daughters and a granddaughter.

