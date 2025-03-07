David Hasselhoff addresses the apparent suicide of former wife Pamela Bach

American actress and David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, Pamela Bach, passed away on March 5, 2025. She would have turned 62 this year. She was found dead in her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, with a gunshot wound to the head. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death as su*cide.

Ad

Following the news of his ex-wife's death, whom he was married to from 1989 to 2006, David Hasselhoff shared a statement with People confirming her passing. He said,

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Ad

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach share two daughters, Taylor and Hayley, who are reportedly 34 and 32 years old. Neither have publicly shared a statement about their mother's passing, but Hayley reposted a fan account picture of her parents from 1996 in her Instagram stories with a white heart, according to People.

Ad

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach met each other on the set of Knight Rider, which aired between 1982 and 1986. Hasselhoff starred in the superhero thriller, while Batch was a guest star in its November 1985 episode, Knight Racer. By 1989, they tied the knot, then welcomed their first daughter in 1990 and their second two years later.

Their marriage ended in divorce after 16 years in 2006. They were both awarded joint custody of their kids.

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach's family reportedly haven't heard from her before her death

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach was found dead in her LA home by her family. According to TMZ, which first reported the news of her passing, law enforcement said that Bach's family members had not heard from her, although the timeline wasn't given. That said, they reportedly went to her home out of concern for her well-being, but when they arrived, the house was allegedly locked.

Ad

They managed to open the door and discovered her unconscious. Paramedics were reportedly called into her home on Wednesday, around 10 in the evening, local time, but emergency responders announced her dead at the scene. She had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but there was reportedly no note found on the scene.

Ad

Batch's most recent Instagram post was on New Year's Eve. She shared a picture of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree along with a video of her granddaughter. In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt message about gratitude and the "greatest blessing" in her life, saying:

"As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing."

Ad

Pamela Bach has done numerous guest-starring roles on television, including The Fall Guy, Superboy, and Cheers. She also starred in Sirens as Dr. Ellen Baskin for five episodes but is famously remembered as Kaye Morgan in Baywatch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback