"Can't imagine life without you"— Tyga mourns the passing of his mother in a touching Instagram post

American rapper Tyga confirmed the news of his mother's death in a heartfelt tribute shared on social media. In an Instagram post on Friday, February 21, 2022, the 35-year-old rapper provided the birth and death dates of his 53-year-old mother, Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen.

Ad

His tribute comes a month after his mom's passing on January 18, 2025. Admitting to still trying to process the loss of the "most meaningful" person in his life, he wrote:

"I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us. But I know I'll never get an answer that will fill the emptiness in my heart."

Ad

Trending

Tyga also addressed his late mother in the tribute, lamenting over the gap she left behind in his life and saying that he would "trade anything" to be reunited with his mom. He wrote:

"Can't imagine life without you by my side. You were the best and most supportive person in my life, you always made things better when I felt at my lowest and worst. I would trade anything to be able to be with you again. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

Ad

Ad

The rapper further said that he couldn't wait for him and his mom to be "together again," and even told her to save him a spot right next to her in paradise. He concluded the message by saying that he would hope to celebrate his mother in every moment.

Tyga ended his post addressing God, saying that he took "one of [his] best angels back."

Read more: What is Tyga accused of?

Ad

Tyga shares throwback pictures of her mom amid news of her death

Besides confirming the news that his mother passed away in January this year, Tyga accompanied his heartfelt tribute with a series of photos of his mother over the years. One of the photos showed him and his mother when he was still a baby and another one when he was a little older.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rapper also shared a snap of him and his now 12-year-son, who was getting a piggyback ride from his late mother. There was also a sweet snap in which he was in a Grinch costume beside his mom and they shared a wacky pose for the camera.

The American rapper's tribute included happy memories and celebrations, including footage of his mom unwrapping a black Chanel handbag and admiring the piece, saying that it was "so beautiful."

Ad

In another clip, it appears that his mom is celebrating her birthday. Tyga also shared a screenshot of his mom's heartfelt text message to him, which reads:

"Getting ready to go to 5:00 on Sunday church service.... & I will be Bling Blinging for GOD to give him my graditude & Thanking him for my most AMAZING gift in my life... = YOU my son."

Ad

While Tyga has not shared the cause of his mother's death in his latest post, he shared a picture of his mom's hand with a hospital wristband. Per the details in the photo, she was admitted on January 11, 2025, days before she died.

Read more: Rappers scheduled to drop albums in February 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback